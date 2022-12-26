Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Car in Sharon

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car Monday night in Sharon, Massachusetts, police announced.

Little information has been released but Sharon police confirmed officers responded to North Main Street and Bayberry Drive around 8:43 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian fatally struck by a motor vehicle.

Traffic is being detoured at Cobb Corner and in the area of Canton Street and North Main for the next few hours, police said.

No information has been released about the victim, but police said their thoughts are with the person's family.

Police have also not said anything about the driver involved, including whether or not they could face charges.

Sharon police, Massachusetts State Police and the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office are actively investigating what happened.