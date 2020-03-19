Pedestrian Struck, Killed by SUV in North Reading, Police Say

A pedestrian was killed Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle in North Reading, Massachusetts, police said.

Police were called to the area of 270 Main St. just before 6:30 a.m. for a report of a crash. When officers arrived, they determined that a pedestrian had been struck by a sport utility vehicle.

The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, died from their injuries, police said.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation by both North Reading and state police.