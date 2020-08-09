One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on the Massachusetts Turnpike, state police say.

State troopers responded around 3:15 p.m. Sunday to reports of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 90 eastbound at the 105 mile marker in Hopkinton.

Police say a 40-year-old man from Hebron, Connecticut, was driving a Mazda CX-5 when he struck a pedestrian in the travel lane of I-90.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene by firefighters and emergency personnel from Westboro and Hopkinton.

The identity of the pedestrian remains under investigation, police said, and it's unclear if the driver will face any charges in connection to the fatal crash.

The cause and circumstances of the crash, including why the pedestrian was on the highway, are under investigation.

State police said drivers in the area should expect delays as they investigate.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.