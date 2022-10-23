Pedestrian Struck Near Wendy's in Medford

There was a crash Sunday night involving a pedestrian in Medford, Massachusetts, officials said.

A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation confirmed serious injury has been reported following the crash.

Middlesex Avenue is closed from Riverside Avenue to Fellsway, and traffic is being detoured between 300-340 Middlesex Avenue, MassDOT's Jacquelyn Goddard said on Twitter.

Pictures from the scene show the crash occurred near a Wendy's, located at 330 Middlesex Avenue.

Traffic Middlesex Ave #Medford detoured between 300-340 Middlesex Ave. https://t.co/buZgSZzdLG — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) October 24, 2022

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Medford police for more information but has not heard back yet.

This story will be updated.