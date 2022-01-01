Local

Massachusetts

Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Route 3 in Billerica, Mass.; Delays Expected in Area

Delays are expected on Route 3 northbound, prior to Exit 78, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Saturday night on Route 3 in Billerica, Massachusetts, forcing several lanes of traffic to close, transportation officials and state police said.

The incident occurred on Route 3 northbound, prior to Exit 78, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said.

Delays in the area are expected. Two right travel lanes were initially closed, and MassDOT later said only the left breakdown lane is currently open on Route 3 northbound, prior to Exit 78 in Billerica.

Massachusetts State Police tell NBC10 Boston that the driver involved stayed on the scene. They are investigating the fatal pedestrian crash.

The traffic lanes are closed to accommodate the on-scene investigation, which is estimated to last around two hours, according to transportation officials.

No other information was immediately available.

