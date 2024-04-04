Boston

Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by truck in Boston

The crash occurred in the area of Essex Street and Atlantic Avenue on Thursday morning

By Marc Fortier

Boston Police Car
necn

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a truck in Boston on Thursday morning, police said.

Boston police said in a social media post around 7:45 a.m. that investigators were at the scene of the crash at Essex Street and Atlantic Avenue.

They said the victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Traffic in the area is being impacted, and motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.

No further details were immediately available.

More Boston news

Massachusetts 3 hours ago

Mass. feeling impact of nor'easter as storm pounds region

15 hours ago

Armed carjacking under investigation in Dorchester

This article tagged under:

Boston
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us