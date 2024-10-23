Pedestrian taken to hospital with serious injuries after hit-and-run in Meriden, Conn.

A woman has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a reported hit-and-run in Meriden Wednesday night.

City officials said it happened at the intersection of Charles and Broad streets.

Authorities said a pedestrian was struck by a car that fled the scene. She was taken to the hospital with a serious head injury, according to police.

Police are looking for a white, silver or gray sedan with a possibly-broken windshield in connection to the crash.

Broad Street remains closed between East Main Street and Curtis Street.

The Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.