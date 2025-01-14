Driver spotted going 101 mph charged with DUI in New Hampshire, police say

A driver whose vehicle was clocked at 101 mph was arrested in New Hampshire early Tuesday, according to police.

Pelham Police said one of their officers was monitoring traffic on Bridge Street around 12:20 a.m. when he saw a Ford F-150 pickup race past. The truck was going 101 mph in a 50 mph zone, according to police.

The driver, identified as 55-year-old Daniel Demers of Pelham, was arrested and charged with aggravated driving under the influence, driving under the influence, and reckless operation. He was released on personal recognizance and scheduled to appear for arraignment on January 27 in Salem District Court.

No other details were immediately available.