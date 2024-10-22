Pelham

Driver sought after hit-and-run crash injures woman in New Hampshire

Investigators say the vehicle should have damage to either the front passenger side mirror or the front passenger corner.

By Thea DiGiammerino

Police are looking for a driver who hit a pedestrian in Pelham, New Hampshire, Tuesday morning then fled the scene, leaving the woman with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

The woman was walking on Mammoth Road near Muldoon Park around 7 a.m. when she was hit by a vehicle, according to Pelham police. The driver took off before police arrived.

The woman was airlifted to Lahey Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The search is on for the driver and vehicle involved in the crash. Investigators say the vehicle should have damage to either the front passenger side mirror or the front passenger corner.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is urged to call police at (603)-635-2411 or email Cpl. James Locke at jlocke@pelhampolice.com

