Pembroke mourns teen with ‘big old smile' killed in Duxbury car crash

A Massachusetts community is mourning the loss of a beloved teenager who died days after crashing her car into a tree in a nearby town.

Loved ones remembered Madison Straub, a 17-year-old from Pembroke, as someone who would light up a room, work hard at her jobs and carry on with a big smile.

"My nickname for her was Tonka Truck because that girl, even though she was little, she was fierce and kind and she would plow through anything with a big old smile," friend of the family Crystal Ross said.

Police have not yet said what caused the crash on Harrison Street in Duxbury Saturday night. Straub was flown to a hospital, where she died days later. School officials said she went to Silver Lake High School.

Straub's family told NBC10 Boston that she was an organ donor, and that six people stood to receive organs, including her heart.

A candlelight vigil was planned for Straub Wednesday night at the baseball field where she worked one of her jobs, selling snacks.

John Mahoney, president of Pembroke Youth Baseball and Softball, said people were remembering Straub's big smile.

"Adults and kids that work there, they just wanted to be around her," he said.