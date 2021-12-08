Local

Mike Pence

Pence Returns to NH Amid Rumors of 2024 Presidential Run

The former vice president will attend a fundraising event for the New Hampshire Senate Republicans in Manchester, New Hampshire

By Claudia Chiappa

Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence is paying New Hampshire a visit on Wednesday as rumors about a potential bid for president grow.

The former vice president will attend a fundraising event for the New Hampshire Senate Republicans in Manchester on Wednesday. The fundraiser will support local Republican state senators as they prepare for next year’s elections.

According to the organizer's website, tickets for the event start at $500 per person and range to $1,000 for entry at the VIP reception. This is the second time the former vice president will be visiting New Hampshire this year.

The visit is sparking rumors that Pence is gearing up to run for president in 2024, especially considering New Hampshire's role as the first-in-the-nation primary state.

While the 48th vice president has not formally announced his intention to run for the White House, speculation has been growing recently. Only last month, Pence was in Iowa, the state that has historically kicked off the presidential selection process.

