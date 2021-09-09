Local

coronavirus

Penobscot Nation Closes Youth Program, Day Care Amid Maine's COVID-19 Surge

Other measures include reducing workers in tribal offices and eliminating public access to buildings except for the health center

NECN

The Penobscot Nation is suspending its youth program and day care at week’s end as the tribe grapples with the surge of COVID-19.

“I understand that this is disappointing and frustrating news. Our hope is that these measures will only have to be in place short term,” Chief Kirk Francis wrote in the letter to the community.

Other measures include reducing workers in tribal offices and eliminating public access to buildings except for the health center. A mask mandate was also put in place inside tribal buildings.

Two weeks ago, leaders from the Penobscot Nation Health Department said during a virtual town hall that the tribal vaccination rate is between 33% and 45%, far below Maine’s statewide vaccination rate.

Francis encouraged tribal members to get vaccinated and to wear masks in public places.

