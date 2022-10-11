People Are Upset About the New Dunkin' Loyalty Program

People who frequent Dunkin', particularly those from the New England region, are historically pretty loyal to the coffee franchise.

But changes to Dunkin's reward system are sending people into an uproar.

The popular chain has launched Dunkin' Rewards, which replaces its old DD Perks system. Both systems allow customers to save up points by buying things, and then use their points for rewards. But now, it'll take more money spent to earn a free cup of coffee with the new system up and running.

Under the new Dunkin' Rewards system, here's what you can get for each point balance. You get 10 points for every dollar spent.

150 points: One espresso shot added to a drink, 3 Munchkins or 6 hash browns

One espresso shot added to a drink, 3 Munchkins or 6 hash browns 250 points : A classic donut

: A classic donut 400 points: A small, medium, or large hot or iced tea

A small, medium, or large hot or iced tea 500 points: A small, medium, or large hot or iced coffee

A small, medium, or large hot or iced coffee 600 points: A wake-up wrap with or without meat, or a bagel with spread

A wake-up wrap with or without meat, or a bagel with spread 700 points: A small, medium or large hot or iced, espresso, Cold Brew, Cold Brew with Cold Foam, or Dunkin' Refresher

A small, medium or large hot or iced, espresso, Cold Brew, Cold Brew with Cold Foam, or Dunkin' Refresher 800 points: A breakfast sandwich with your choice of meat, egg, cheese and bread

A breakfast sandwich with your choice of meat, egg, cheese and bread 900 points: Any size frozen drink or Signature Latte — hot or iced

Under the old DD Perks, customers could get a free drink reward at 200 points, and earned 5 points for every dollar spent. That works out to 40 bucks for a free coffee, whereas now, it'll take $50 to get a free one.

The changes have a lot of people upset.

"I am presuming that #Dunkin donuts did not do any market research before changing their #dunkinrewards program," twitter user Greg Shea wrote. "So, now instead of going 3-4 times a week, I “might” go once."

I am presuming that #Dunkin donuts did not do any market research before changing their #dunkinrewards program. So, now instead of going 3-4 times a week, I “might” go once. Nice job, recent MBA graduate who came up with this idea. — Greg Shea (@MrGregShea) October 7, 2022

"Who else is Big Mad™ about the massive #Dunkflation in the Dunkin Rewards app," Will Valenti wrote online.

Who else is Big Mad™ about the massive #Dunkflation in the Dunkin Rewards app? @dunkindonuts #dunkinrewards — Will Valenti (@WillValenti) October 6, 2022

The new program rolled out nationwide on Oct. 6. In a news release announcing Dunkin' Rewards, the company called the new loyalty program "revamped", and said it "introduces more food and beverage rewards, increased flexibility on when and how guests choose to use their points, and an all-new Boosted Status, a special loyalty tier for Dunkin’s most dedicated fans."

DD: Good news! We are rolling out a new Dunkin' Donuts reward program! You used to get a free drink with 200 points, and now it takes 900 points!



Me: How is that good news?



DD: Well, its good news for US. — WasteLandRover (@WasteLandRover) October 6, 2022

The new program allows customers to start earning rewards with lower points saved up, and also introduces food rewards, which weren't available on DD Perks. Current members got a 150 point welcome gift, and other freebies are being offered through October to kick the program off. There's also a new Boosted Status loyalty tier, that gives out extra points and deals for people who visit 12 times a month.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Dunkin' for comment.