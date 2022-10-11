People Rally in Boston, Worldwide to Help Ukraine as Putin's Assault Intensifies

Activists in Boston took part in an international rally Monday evening to call on governments to close the skies in Ukraine.

The rally, which saw more than 100 people gathered, took place across the street from the Massachusetts State House at the Boston Common.

Many of those who showed up to voice support for Ukraine were seen holding umbrellas, while others held signs, while demonstrators chanted, "close the skies."

Rallygoers are calling on the U.S. government and other countries around the world to supply Ukraine with more anti-aircraft and anti-missile systems.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

They are also urging other nations to denounce Russia a terrorist state.

The rally's organizers came together after waking up to the news that Russian President Vladimir Putin had launched dozens of missiles targeting civilians in places that used to be deemed safe, like in the capital Kyiv.

The umbrellas people brought not only served to stay dry, but also as a symbol of cover and protection from what may fall from the sky.

Activists said the umbrella rally was one of many held Monday in more than 40 countries to sound the alarm about Russia's latest offensive.

"My grandparents are also staying in Kyiv, and they can't even move to the bomb shelter because my grandad is partially paralyzed," said Sasha Horokh, a Ukrainian studying in Boston. "So when Russia is targeting civilian buildings, they are targeting my parents too, directly."

Other Ukrainians in attendance told NBC10 Boston that one of their greatest fears is that people around the world will become complacent at a time when Putin is increasing and intensifying his attacks against Ukraine.