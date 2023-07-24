Local

Boston

Person arrested with gun, stolen vehicle in Boston, police say

The Boston Police Department said it was responding to an incident that occurred in Stoughton, Massachusetts, when it recovered a stolen vehicle at a Mission Hill intersection

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A person arrested Monday evening in Boston had a stolen vehicle and a gun, police said.

The vehicle was recovered shortly after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Horadan Way and Cornelia Court in the city's Mission Hill area, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police said an arrest was made, but they did not name a suspect. A firearm was also found, they added.

The department said it was responding to an incident that occurred in Stoughton, Massachusetts, but did not give any further information.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Stay with NBC10 Boston as this story develops.

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsStoughton
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us