Person badly hurt after being hit by vehicle in downtown Portsmouth, NH

The driver is cooperating with police

By Matt Fortin

A person was seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle in the downtown area of Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The city's police department said officers and firefighters responded to the crash just before 5 a.m. at the corner of State Street and Marcy Street — right near Prescott Park.

The person hit was badly hurt, police said in a news release, and was rushed to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle has been cooperating with police.

An investigation is ongoing, and it involves local and state police.

