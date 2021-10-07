LIVE UPDATES: Brockton Officer Shot, Suspected Shooter Barricaded in a Home

A police officer was shot in Brockton, Massachusetts, Thursday, officials said, while the person suspected of shooting the officer was barricaded inside of a home.

The shooting took place on Taber Avenue, Brockton police said. The officer was taken to Boston Medical Center with a heavy police escort.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The officer's injuries were not considered life-threatening, and the officer is conscious, a Brockton police spokesman said.

The standoff with the suspected shooter was still active just after 7 p.m.

No more information was immediately available.

A police officer was shot in Brockton, Massachusetts, and a person was barricaded inside a home.

A large number of police were at two nearby scenes in Brockton Thursday evening.

This article will be updated when more information is available. Watch the news at 7 above.