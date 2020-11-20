Person Critically Hurt in Crash on Route 1 in Norwood

A person was flown to a hospital in Boston Friday afternoon after they were hit by a vehicle on Massachusetts Route 1 in Norwood, police said.

The crash in front of the Norwood Jake N Joe's bar and grill was reported just before 4 p.m., according to the local police department.

The victim, critically injured, was taken to Norwood Airport, where the medical helicopter arrived, Norwood police said.

Officers didn't give information on what is believed to have taken place in the crash or identify the victim, who was brought to a trauma center in Boston. Photos of the scene shared by police showed police investigating near a minivan on the side of the highway, as well as an SUV with damage.

Police didn't say if anyone was taken into custody or if charges are likely in the incident.