A person was stabbed Saturday evening in Boston and has life-threatening injuries, police said.

Boston police received a call around 6:50 p.m. for a stabbing in the area of 33 Union Street. It was not immediately clear where the person was stabbed, whether or not it was inside a bar or area restaurant.

The stabbing happened near a number of popular establishments like Union Oyster House and Hennessy's Bar.

No arrests have been made, police said.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.