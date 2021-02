A person was critically injured Sunday afternoon after being stabbed in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said.

Boston police responded to 1542 Dorchester Avenue just before 4 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

One person was stabbed and has life-threatening injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made, and no other information was immediately available.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.