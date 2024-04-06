Person critically injured in downtown Boston stabbing

Boston police say the victim has life-threatening injuries after being stabbed near 125 Summer Street

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A person has life-threatening injuries after being stabbed Saturday evening in Boston's Financial District.

Boston police say they received a call around 6:17 p.m. for a report of a person stabbed at 125 Summer Street. Responding officers found a victim with grave injuries, and they were taken to the hospital.

Homicide detectives are on scene, police said.

The scene is near a number of businesses downtown, and police tape was sectioning off a large area of sidewalk, including in front of South Station where an officer could be seen stationed in front of the MBTA stop.

There was no immediate word on a possible suspect, or any further information about the victim.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

This story will be updated

