Person Critically Injured in Hit-And-Run

A man walking on the Lynnway was hit by a car Monday night and is now in the hospital with life-threatening injuries

By Mary Markos

A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car Monday night.

Massachusetts State Troopers assigned are investigating the hit-and-run on the Lynnway shortly before 11:30 p.m. Troopers responded to the area of the 330 block of the Lynnway on the southbound side after getting calls reporting a pedestrian was struck.

The victim was been transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with critical life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Troopers are working to develop a description of the suspected car involved, which police say may be dark in color.

The investigation is active and being conducted by Troop A of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the State Police Crime Scene Services Section and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section. No further information was available.

