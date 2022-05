A person suffered life-threatening injuries in a Memorial Day stabbing in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said.

Boston police received a call just before 8 p.m. Monday for a stabbing on Beauford Lane.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, police said.

There were several police vehicles on scene late Monday night, as well as crime scene tape blocking off a portion of the road.

No arrests have been made.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.