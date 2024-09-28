Person critically injured in Roxbury crash involving motorcycle

A person has life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Boston police say officers responded around 3:06 p.m. to the area of Northampton and Washington streets for a report of a motor vehicle accident.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, police said.

According to police, homicide detectives and the fatal reconstruction team were notified and were responding to the scene, which remained active.

An investigation is ongoing.