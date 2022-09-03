Local

quincy

Person Critically Injured in Stabbing at McDonald's in Quincy

Quincy police said their thoughts are with the victim who was stabbed at the McDonald's at 275 Hancock Street around 12:20 p.m. Saturday

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A person suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday when they were stabbed by someone they knew at a McDonald's in Quincy, Massachusetts, police said.

Quincy police were called to the McDonald's at 275 Hancock Street for a reported stabbing around 12:20 p.m. The victim received aid from first responders on scene and was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. There was no immediate update on their condition.

The suspect, who is known to the victim, was taken into custody.

Authorities have not released the suspect or victim's names, and no details were provided about what led up to the stabbing.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Quincy police said they are not releasing any further information at this time but added that their thoughts are with the victim.

NBC10 Boston reached out to Massachusetts State Police for more information and was directed to the district attorney's office but has not heard back yet.

This article tagged under:

quincyMassachusettsQuincy policemcdonalds stabbing
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us