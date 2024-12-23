Person dead, 3 others hospitalized after fire in Bridgeport, Conn.

A person has died and three others were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Bridgeport Monday evening.

City officials said they responded to a reported structure fire on Connecticut Avenue just before 5 p.m.

Fire officials said three people were taken to the hospital for evaluation. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Authorities said one person died in the fire, but their identity has not yet been released.

The Red Cross is relocating four children and four adults. The Bridgeport Fire Marshal's Office is working with Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion investigators to determine the cause.

No additional information was immediately available.