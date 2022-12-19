Person Dead After Ammonia Incident in Norwood

Authorities have responded to a commercial building in Norwood, Massachusetts, where a person has died following an ammonia incident.

The ammonia leak occurred earlier Monday afternoon at 140 Morgan Drive, the listed address for Home Market Foods, Norwood police and fire officials said.

The Norwood Fire Department said the leak has been isolated to the building, and the state hazardous materials team is on scene actively working to mitigate the leak.

According to the fire department, there is no danger to the surrounding area, and there is no need for further evacuations.

The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services said its crews were supporting the Norwood Fire Department and hazmat technicians at a Tier 2 Hazmat incident.

No other information was immediately available.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office and OSHA but has not heard back.

DFS #Rehab 6 and #ISU 3 are supporting the @TownofNorwoodMA Fire Department and #District3 #Hazmat techs at today's Tier 2 Hazmat incident. pic.twitter.com/3ZktNpNzli — Massachusetts Department of Fire Services (@MassDFS) December 19, 2022

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.