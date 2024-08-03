Person dead after shooting in Maine

A person was shot to death Friday night in Poland, Maine.

Maine State Police say their major crimes unit is assisting the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation into the fatal shooting that occurred at 252 White Oak Hill Road around 7:50 p.m.

The victim was taken to the chief medical examiner's office, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine their cause and manner of death.

Police have not said anything about a suspect at this time but said there is no danger to the public.

Further details have not been shared.

An investigation is ongoing.