Person Dead in NH Fire; Firefighter Among 2 Taken to Boston Hospitals

A person has died in a fire that burned a building where several more people were rescued in Manchester, New Hampshire, Saturday, officials said.

A firefighter was burned and had to be flown to Boston for treatment, Manchester fire Chief Andy Parent said. Another person was being taken to a Boston hospital as well.

The heavy fire, raging on three floors of a building on Dutton Street, was reported about 6 p.m., Parent said. Five people were rescued by a ladder on the third floor of the building -- there were multiple people hanging out of windows on that floor -- and another person was rescued from a second-floor porch.

Among those saved was a baby.

.@ManchesterFD saving a baby from this home. Six people were saved in total. One firefighter and a tenant were med flighted to Boston for burns. And one person has lost their life. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/sdWjl40uLu — Malcolm Johnson NBC10 Boston (@MalNBCBoston) November 7, 2021

