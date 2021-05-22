Local

Person Dies After Being Hit by SUV in Quincy

Two people who were inside the Jeep at the time of the crash remained on scene, the DA's office said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A pedestrian was hit by an SUV and killed overnight in Quincy, Massachusetts, officials said.

Quincy officers responded to Newport Avenue near the intersection of Oakland Avenue and found a person had been struck by a Jeep, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's office.

The victim, whose name is being withheld pending next of kin notification, was pronounced dead on scene, the DA's office said.

Two people who were inside the Jeep at the time of the crash remained on scene, and were still there when the district attorney's office responded.

There was no immediate word on whether any charges would be filed.

An investigation is ongoing.

