Person Dies After Being Hit by Truck at Shipping Facility in Franklin

A person died after being hit by a truck in Franklin, Massachusetts, Friday morning, police said.

First responders were called to the local warehouse run by XPO Logistics, a trucking company, about 6:32 a.m., police said. They found the person on the ground, not breathing, and he was pronounced dead after being taken to Milford Hospital.

The truck that's believed to have hit the person was carrying a dumpster, Franklin police said.

The victim has not yet been identified.

No one has been charged or cited as so far in the investigation, police said, but state and local detectives were continuing to investigate what happened.