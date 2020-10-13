Local

car crash

Person Dies in Sturbridge Single-Car Crash

Sturbridge firefighters and EMS determined the victim died from injuries suffered in the crash Monday night

By Mary Markos

BOST_000000010700738
NBC Boston

A person died in a car crash Monday night on Route 84 eastbound in Sturbridge, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The single-car crash was reported around 10:15 p.m. Monday. Troopers found the driver trapped in the car. Sturbridge firefighters and EMS determined the victim died from injuries suffered in the crash. 

The crash is still under investigation by Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section. 

Nothing further information was immediately available.

Local

Johnson & Johnson 9 hours ago

2nd COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Paused Over Unexplained Illness

coronavirus 1 hour ago

The Future of Flying with Coronavirus Could Include Testing at Airports Like Logan

This article tagged under:

car crashMassachusetts State PoliceSturbridgefatal car crash
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us