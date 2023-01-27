Person Found Dead After Fire in Caribou, Maine

A person is dead after a fire early Wednesday morning near Maine's border with Canada.

The fire took place around 2 a.m. Wednesday in Caribou, in the northeastern part of the state, destroying a multi-unit apartment building.

While several people were able to evacuate the building, Maine State Police said one occupant was unaccounted for initially. His remains have since been discovered.

An autopsy was being conducted Friday by Maine's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.