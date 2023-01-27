Local

Maine

Person Found Dead After Fire in Caribou, Maine

Maine officials are investigating the death of a person whose remains were found after a fire broke out at a Caribou apartment building

Evening_Forecast_for_March_26_1200x675_1195272259756.jpg
Maine State Police

A person is dead after a fire early Wednesday morning near Maine's border with Canada.

The fire took place around 2 a.m. Wednesday in Caribou, in the northeastern part of the state, destroying a multi-unit apartment building.

While several people were able to evacuate the building, Maine State Police said one occupant was unaccounted for initially. His remains have since been discovered.

An autopsy was being conducted Friday by Maine's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

MainefireCaribou
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us