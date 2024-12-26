Person found dead after barn fire in Branford, Conn.

A person was found dead inside of a barn after it caught fire in Branford Thursday night.

The fire department said they responded to a barn fire on North Ivy Street just before 6:30 p.m.

Firefighters found a barn-style shed fully engulfed in flames, spreading to a nearby building.

A person was reported missing and was ultimately found dead inside of the barn, according to fire officials. Their identity is unknown at this time.

The Branford Fire Marshal, Branford police and the Connecticut State Police Fire Investigation Unit are investigating.

Crews said they were able to contain the fire quickly. No additional information was immediately available.