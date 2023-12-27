Wellesley College

Person found dead by Wellesley College walking path, police say

The cause of death wasn't immediately available — the medical examiner's office, which makes that determination, was investigating

By Asher Klein

Wellesley, Massachusetts, police at the scene of a death off Central Street on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A person was found unresponsive near a Wellesley College walking path Wednesday and later died, police in the Massachusetts town said.

The person, 70, was found in a slightly wooded area off Central Street near Weston Road, according to Wellesley police, who were called about 9:15 a.m. The 911 caller was performing CPR on the unresponsive person when first responders arrived.

While officers took over the life-saving measures, the person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

They didn't name the person who died but said they aren't believed to be connected to Wellesley College.

The cause of death wasn't immediately available either — the medical examiner's office, which makes that determination, was investigating. Police didn't say if the death was believed to be suspicious.

