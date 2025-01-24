Vermont

Person found dead in Vermont home after fire breaks out

Vermont State Police say a body was found when crews responded to a house fire in Danby

Authorities are investigating the death of a person whose body was found in a burning home in Danby, Vermont.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on Old Otis Road after it was reported around 7:25 a.m. Friday, state police said.

First responders found the body, which was brought to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington.

An autopsy will be conducted to identify the deceased person and determine cause and manner of death.

The cause of the fire is also under investigation.

Police said there are no indications that the incident is suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101. The department also shared the number for the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program hotline, 1-800-32-ARSON.

