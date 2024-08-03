Person found dead in Waltham parking lot from apparent shooting

A person is dead after an apparent shooting in a parking lot in Waltham, Massachusetts, late Friday night.

There's limited information at this point but the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office confirms Waltham police responded around 11:30 p.m. to a parking lot adjacent to an apartment building on Second Avenue and found a female victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene, officials said.

No other information has been released at this time, and there was no word on a possible suspect.

Anyone who saw anything unusual in the area is urged to call the Waltham Police Department.

An investigation is active and ongoing.