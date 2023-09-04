Massachusetts

Person found dead in Westford quarry after water search on Labor Day

By Asher Klein

First responders at the scene of an investigation in Westford, Massachusetts, on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A person's body was found in the water in a quarry in Westford, Massachusetts, on Monday, fire officials said.

Someone at the quarry called 911 about 4:16 p.m. after a person who jumped into the water in the quarry didn't surface, according to the Westford fire chief.

The person who died wasn't identified, and officials didn't say what the circumstances were the led to the person not surfacing.

Divers from Lowell found the body in about 40 feet of water, officials said.

Temperatures reached about 86 degrees in Westford on Monday, the Labor Day holiday.

