Person Grazed by Bullet Fired From Moving Vehicle on Route 1 in Chelsea

Police are investigating after shots were fired from an SUV in Chelsea, Massachusetts

A victim was grazed by one of multiple bullets fired from an SUV Thursday evening in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

Police in Chelsea said three people were in a Mitsubishi SUV when shots were fired from the vehicle on Route 1.

The driver of the SUV continued south, crossing the Tobin Bridge into Boston.

Another driver's vehicle was hit with three bullets as it took an exit ramp into Chelsea. One person, who was believed to have been grazed by a bullet, was treated on scene and taken to Whidden Hospital as a precaution.

Police believe the shooting happened after a verbal altercation at the Square One Mall in Saugus.

