Person hit and killed in Rocky Hill, Conn.

A person was hit and killed on the Silas Deane Highway in Rocky Hill Sunday evening.

It happened just south of the I=91 overpass around 5:20 p.m., according to police.

Responding emergency crews treated the victim who later died at the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Officer Brandon Caires at (860) 258-2511.