A person was hit by a car on Route 9 in Brookline Tuesday afternoon, according to Brookline police.

Police said the pedestrian was hit between Washington and Cypress streets. Details on their injuries were not immediately released.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Route 9 closed outbound between Washington Street and Cypress for a pedestrian struck. Please avoid the area until further notice. @waze — Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) January 18, 2022

The road was closed after the crash but has since reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.