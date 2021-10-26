Person Struck and Killed by School Bus in Mattapan

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a school bus in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood on Tuesday morning, police said.
The person was rushed to the hospital after being struck while walking in the area of 710 Walk Hill St. just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Boston police said just before 11 a.m. that the person died after being taken to the hospital. Detectives from the homicide unit are investigating.
The bus has been located and it is not a Boston Public Schools bus, police said.
No further information was immediately available.