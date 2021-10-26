Local

Boston

Person Struck and Killed by School Bus in Mattapan

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. in the area of 710 Walk Hill St.

By Alysha Palumbo and Mary Markos

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a school bus in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood on Tuesday morning, police said.

The person was rushed to the hospital after being struck while walking in the area of 710 Walk Hill St. just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Boston police said just before 11 a.m. that the person died after being taken to the hospital. Detectives from the homicide unit are investigating.

The bus has been located and it is not a Boston Public Schools bus, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

BostonPOLICEcrashMattapanschool bus
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us