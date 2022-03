A person has been hit by an MBTA commuter rail train in Natick, according to the Natick Fire Department.

Firefighters said it happened near East Central Street. One person is being taken to the hospital. Their condition was not immediately clear.

The MBTA confirms there are delays and cancellations on the Worcester line due to the investigation.

Active Incident: Units are on scene of a train vs. pedestrian in the area of East Central Street. One patient is being transported by Ambulance 1. Scene is still active at this time. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/Asbxq0xYmp — Natick Fire Dept. (@NatickFire) March 14, 2022

More details were not immediately available. Check back for updates.