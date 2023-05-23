Local

Boston

Person Hit by Vehicle in Jamaica Plain

It was not immediately clear if there are serious injuries

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A person was hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood, according to Boston police.

Police said the victim was hit at the intersection of Minden and Walden streets. It was not immediately clear if there are serious injuries.

More details were not immediately available. NBC10 Boston has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us