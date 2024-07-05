Person hit by vehicle in Westborough

One person was struck by a vehicle in Westborough, Massachusetts, on Friday, according to police.

Police warned the public to avoid the area of Lyman Street at Turnpike Road while they investigate the crash. The victim's condition was not immediately clear. Police said they were transported for evaluation.

Lyman Street is closed to through traffic in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.