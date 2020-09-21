An MBTA bus driver has died following an incident at a bus yard in Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood Monday morning, the agency said.

MBTA general manager Steve Poftak said that the employee died in a "terrible tragedy," representing a "great loss within the MBTA family," during a press conference Monday.

The employee was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and later pronounced dead, according to the MBTA. The driver's gender was withheld and officials said they are working to notify family members.

Employee systems personnel are on scene to help employees who saw the incident. Poftak said he reached out to union leadership to share what they know. An investigation into the incident in ongoing, Poftak said, and further information will be forthcoming.

Boston police said they responded to a call about a person being struck at the yard at 95 Arlington Avenue at 5:09 a.m.

Sky Ranger aerial footage showed an MBTA bus in the yard cordoned off by police tape.

No further information was immediately available.