Person Hospitalized With Life-Threatening Injuries After Crash in Danvers

A person suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday after apparently driving off Route 1 in Danvers, Massachusetts and landing on another road, authorities said.

State police said the person apparently lost control while driving on Route 1 and went off the road, landing on Route 62. The victim was taken to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, police said.

Aerial footage of the scene showed a passenger with front-end damage beneath an overpass.

Route 62 was closed temporarily as crews responded to the scene.

There was no further information about the identity of the driver, the driver's condition or the cause of the crash.