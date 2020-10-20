Person Hurt by Knife During Fight on MBTA Bus at Mass. Ave., Agency Says

A person is in police custody after allegedly hurting another person in a fight involving a knife on an MBTA bus in Boston on Tuesday.

The incident took place on a bus that was stopped in front of the Mass. Ave. station, according to an MBTA representative.

One person pulled out a small pocket knife during the altercation another person. The victim suffered a minor injury, the MBTA spokesperson said.

The agency didn't give information about the people involved beyond that they are both female. No other information was immediately available.