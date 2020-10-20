Local

mbta

Person Hurt by Knife During Fight on MBTA Bus at Mass. Ave., Agency Says

The incident took place on a bus that was stopped in front of the Mass Ave. station Tuesday afternoon.

By Lara Salahi

Generic MBTA Bus Generic
necn

A person is in police custody after allegedly hurting another person in a fight involving a knife on an MBTA bus in Boston on Tuesday.

The incident took place on a bus that was stopped in front of the Mass. Ave. station, according to an MBTA representative.

One person pulled out a small pocket knife during the altercation another person. The victim suffered a minor injury, the MBTA spokesperson said.

Local

Early Voting 1 min ago

Vt. Voting Already Nears Half of 2016's Number

Massachusetts 23 mins ago

Over 1 Million Mass. Residents Have Voted Early in the 2020 Election

The agency didn't give information about the people involved beyond that they are both female. No other information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

mbtaBostonfight
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us