Person in custody after police say shots were fired at Mansfield motel

Police responding to a report of shots fired in Mansfield, Massachusetts, say a person was taken into custody in North Attleborough.

The Mansfield Police Department said officers responded to the Red Roof Inn on Forbes Boulevard shortly before 3:45 p.m.

Authorities say officers from another jurisdiction, which was not named, was already at the scene "investigating a party for drug activity."

Mansfield police say that person fled in a black BMW, and that "another officer fired a single shot at the party before the party fled the area prior to MPD's arrival."

Police did not say whether anyone was hit by gunfire.

According to Mansfield police, the person who fled was found in North Attleborough and taken into custody.

There is no danger to the public, police in Mansfield said.

Mansfield police said to refer any questions to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. NBC10 Boston has reached out to the district attorney's office, which said it did not have any information about the incident.

