Person injured after sidewalk collapses outside Dorchester church

A person was injured Friday night when a sidewalk collapsed leading to the entryway of a church in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

The Boston Fire Department said the person fell approximately 10 feet when the threshold of the building collapsed at the Bethlehem Healing Temple Church, located at 428 Blue Hill Ave. It was described as a hollow sidewalk leading into the building.

Crews were able to extricate the person, and Boston EMS transported them to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the Boston Globe, a first responder said the woman appeared to have suffered a broken leg in the fall.

Images shared by the fire department on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed a square hole that opened into a basement area, with yellow fire department tape blocking off the front of the church.

Companies were able to extricate a person who fell approximately 10 feet when the threshold of the building collapsed at 428 Blue Hill Ave, a hollow sidewalk leading into the building. The person was transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ with non life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/zroNNMnZVb — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 19, 2023

A spokesperson for Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told the Globe on Saturday morning that a building inspector from the city’s Inspectional Services Department responded to the incident, and found that a portion of the building had been compromised.

Electricity to the building was turned off, and the inspector asked the church to use a licensed structural engineer to examine the building, and file a report with the Inspectional Services Department, the Globe reported, citing Wu’s office.

A message posted to the church's website said the Bethlehm Healing Temple was undergoing a demolition in 2022, with the project being done in stages. During that time, services were being conducted at other locations, and the website said they would be back in-house at 428 Blue Hill Avenue soon.